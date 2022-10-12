Arrests
• Lindsay Michelle Metzger, 33, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Nathaniel Devin French, 27, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charles Daniel Blankenship, 39, Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of stolen credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Mi’asia Shakiea Davis, 25, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Taylor O’Neal Gatlin, 29, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Dustin Wayne Hill, 39, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance, second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher O. Almon, 51, Muscle Shoals; second-degree sexual abuse; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Terence Demone Sykes, 48, Decatur; second-degree forgery, three counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $13,000. (Decatur police)
• Tomaris C. Brown, 42, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Allen Douglas Pardo, 31, Cullman; third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000, (Morgan sheriff)
• Renata Terry Shavers, 46, Moulton; two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Christopher D. Corum, 45, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Selena Marie Kelsoe, 39, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Moulton police)
• Tiffany Reeves Parsons, 41, Danville; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• James D. Waldrep, 48, Hillsboro; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Spencer Tyler Shelton, 30, Moulton; third-degree burglary, attempted burglary; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Matthew Chandler, Athens; fraud, possession of controlled substance, first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Scott Connell, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Krystal Defoe, Athens; three counts of possession of controlled substance, first-degree forgery, third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Ledbetter, Springville, Tennessee; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Grayson Thomas, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Corey White, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Carwile, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Carlton Howell, Ardmore; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Ardmore police)
• Charles Barnett, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brenigan Miller, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Claire Springer, Athens; first-degree forgery, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Teresa Dianne Cardena, 51, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Malachi Solomon-Love, Detroit; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
