Arrests
• Priscilla Renee Ware, 31, Trinity; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jason Michael Anello, 43, Decatur; three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
• Cedric Bradford Jr., Madison; first-degree theft, drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Temple, Athens; possession of controlled substance, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
