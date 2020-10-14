Arrests
• DeMichael Deshaun Mason, 33, 322 12th Ave. N.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Pamela Gail Lindsey, 50, 1217 Count Mallard Drive S.E., Decatur; second-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Joshua Lee Chaney, 32, 143 Hand Road, Falkville; first-degree arson; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Sharon Rakele Johnson, 25, 511 Shull Road, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,250. (Limestone sheriff)
• Curt Hall Jr., 45, 16609 Blackburn Road Apt. 14, Athens; first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,250. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.