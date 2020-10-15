Arrests
• Candi Ann Webb, 37, 1080 Cullman County 1753, Holly Pond; identity theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Paul Parker, 43, 1401 Alabama 20 W., Decatur; first-degree escape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Seth Oneal Lynch, 26, 1005 Royal Drive S.E., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Michael Walker, 41, 706 Freemont St. S.W., Decatur; five counts of breaking and entering, two counts of third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Quinton Harlin, 35, 15473 Tyler Mill Drive, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Sean Carroll, 23, 16130 Mooresville Road, Athens; domestic violence strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
