Arrests
• Gregory Thatch, 50, 818 Acorn Hill Circle, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Adrian Gerard Green, 39, 9035 Wall Triana Highway, Harvest; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Madison police)
• Curt Hall Jr., 45, 16609 Blackburn Road Apt. 14, Athens; first-degree criminal trespass; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Keith Adams, 40, 9162 Segers Road, Madison; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mary Beth Ussery, 41, 606 U.S. 31, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Derricke Quintez Caldwell, 41, 20098 Townsend Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mansel Andrew Knight, 33, 220 22nd Ave. N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Beverly Cooks, 50, 1011 19th Ave. N.E., Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Amanda Katherine Toon, 35, 12189 Wooley Springs Road, Athens; second-degree domestic violence; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set.
• Christopher Lee Combs, 22, 15923 Dupree Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,250. (Athens police)
• Michael Wayne Powers, 45, 15307 McCormick Lane, Athens; first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Curt Hall Jr., 45, 16609 Blackburn Road Apt. 14, Athens; first-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Anthony Davis, 33, 105 Coffman Circle, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Athens police)
