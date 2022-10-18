ARRESTS
• Joshua Dewayne Glynn, 38, Priceville; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Warren Eugene Langford, 57, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Leeann Hernandez, 48, Moulton; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Derek Shawn Owsley, 52, Lacey’s Spring; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Eddie Edward Dotson, 44, Decatur; first-degree rape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Randal Jamil Gray, 40, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Taylor O’Neal Gatlin, 29, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Scott Elkins, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,200. (Decatur police)
• Craig Steven Bailey, 55, Courtland; second-degree rape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Alabama Department of Corrections)
• Johnathon Ray Sparks, 39, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, Harvest; third-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jeffery Scott Carter, 49, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Christopher Hamm, Toney; third-degree burglary, first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christine Chaffee, Ardmore; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kylie Collins, Elkmont; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Angie Davis, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Ledbetter, Springfield, Tennessee; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jasmine Summers, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joey Trousdale, Athens; two counts of possession of controlled substance, second-degree theft, chemical endangerment of a child, manufacturing of a controlled substance, breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
