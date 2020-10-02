Arrests
• Russell Lee Smith, 43, 19091 Runway St., Athens; second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $13,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tedric Christopher Boldin, 24, 1929 Cain Drive, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Torrey Deon Peoples, 42, 17792 Malone Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Yuri Sanchez Griffin, 36, 15281 McCormick Lane, Athens; possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sera Brooke Goff, 23, 21760 Looney Road, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
