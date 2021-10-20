Arrests
• Albert Lamar Coffey, 60, Hillsboro; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Terry Legar Goodman III, 36, Decatur; sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chadrick Wilson Nesmith, 40, Somerville; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mitchell Caldwell, Toney; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Johnson, Athens; discharging firearm into unoccupied building; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
