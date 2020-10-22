Arrests
• Tonya Renee Shepard, 43, 13918 Creely Drive, Huntsville; manslaughter; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Robert Anthony Davis, 33, 105 Coffman Circle, Athens; possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bryan Michael Doll, 39, 10420 U.S. 31 Apt. 256, Tanner; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Danny Jaron Mayberry, 28, 30544 Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Melissa Ann Fuller, 40, 14740 Milton Lane, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 24, 13425 Marks Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
