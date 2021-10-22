Arrests
• Jessica Collete Hill, 39, Greenville, Mississippi; possession of dangerous drugs; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Totekia Yeonne Bowling, 52, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Andrew Lane Tucker, 27, Priceville; second-degree assault, first-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Priceville police)
• Amber Nicole Wilson, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kristy Hamilton Atchley, 41, Union Grove; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Claude James Pritchett, 49, Birmingham; first-degree theft, forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Decatur police)
• Stactriana Vamesha White, 28, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Elden Cordera Shelton, 32, Decatur; third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Eduardo Joel Corona, 43, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cricket Kimbrough, Athens; two counts of third-degree theft, identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Pamela Middlebrooks, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Owens III, Huntsville; attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Williams, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
