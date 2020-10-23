Arrests
• Bryan Michael Doll, 39, 10420 U.S. 31 Apt. 256, Tanner; obstructing government operations; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Danny Jaron Mayberry, 28, 30544 Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tennessee; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Malik Lamont Rhodes, 19, 1705 Townsend St., Athens; second-degree rape; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13979 Ripley Road Apt. J, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jamey Ray Thompson, 42, 10938 Segars Road, Madison; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rashod Martel Lampkin, 28, 105 Fifth St. N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Dustin Robert Smith, 33, 3010 Shadow Lawn Drive, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
