Arrests
• Maranda Ann Elliott, 41, 506 Freemont St. S.W., Decatur; third-degree theft of property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Jarvis Vontaine Martin, 25, 123 Jody Drive, Canton, Mississippi; identity theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alexander Penshun Johnson, 45, 3518 Bermuda Road S.W., Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Justin Dominique Houston, 30, 11975 Leonard Circle, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Glenn Keith Hunter, 40, 805 Jackson Drive, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 20, 15606 Reid Road, Athens; using a false identity to obstruct justice; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Michael Wise, 38, 22250 Guthrie Road, Elkmont; two counts of first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance, third-degree arson; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Earl Edward King Jr., 64, 705 Brownsferry St., Athens; four counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
