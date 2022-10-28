ARRESTS
• Jonathan Javier Limon, 30, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police)
• Katlyn Nicole Burks, 24, Madison; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Jessica T. Ramirez, 22, Decatur; possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Warren Eugene Langford, 57, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Decatur police)
• Sedale Marquez Bailey, 29, Athens; drug trafficking; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (ALEA)
• Katie Lavender, 32, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Christopher Adams, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gary Clinard, Athens; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Charles King, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian McFarland, Athens; three counts of third-degree forgery, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Daniel Vickers Jr., Athens; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jonathan Lorenza, 39, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marcus Hampton, 20, Decatur; possession of an altered firearm; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kelly Hensley, 39, Toney; drug trafficking, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jesus Ceja, Athens; two counts of second-degree aggravated assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Guarionex Lopez, Huntsville; sexual abuse of a child under 12; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Taymon, Harvest; four counts of third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.