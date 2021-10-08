Arrests
• James Glen Stegall, 44, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Lloyd Tinnon Jr., Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mitchell Caldwell, Toney; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Paul Hines, Tanner; distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tabitha Boley, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Samantha Elmore, Athens; two counts of second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Meredith Miller, Elkmont; distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
