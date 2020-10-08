Arrests
• Adam Gatlin, 31, 22228 Cagle Road, Athens; breaking and entering, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nicholas Edward Ferguson, 34, 2563 Towe Road, Madison; first-degree theft, first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Riley Joseph King, 21, 27120 Sweet Springs Road, Ardmore; first-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mariah Carole Cook, 27, 1098 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandie Nicole Frank, 26, 830 Morgan St., Pulaski, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Marion Lee Boyce, 56, 2421 U.S. 11, Collinsville; second-degree assault, second-degree domestic violence; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Phillip Dale Acton, 26, 6530 E. U.S. 72, Gurley; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $9,500. (Athens police)
• Cathy Lynn Ridgeway, 50, 1618 N.W. Armstrong St., Huntsville; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Javonne Darnell Sears, 32, 2115 Central Parkway S.W., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jason Lee Skipper, 43, unknown address, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Rashelle Lavette Cole, 37, 1602 Olive St. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• David Lee Gonzales, 41, 311 Benton Drive, Muscle Shoals; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Derrick O’Neal Hill, 30, 214 Sixth Ave. N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kevin Lee Hewlett, 26, 148 Roxton Ave., Lacey’s Spring; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
