Three Decatur residents face drug charges after authorities chased one of the suspects across four counties into Bankhead National Forest on Tuesday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Decatur Police Department Narcotics, and Decatur Police Department SWAT Team made contact with two of the suspects, Justin Paul Gay, 40, and Melanie Diane Roberts, 31, after executing a search warrant at the 1300 block of Woodall Road, authorities said.
After speaking with Gay and Roberts, agents learned that another primary suspect listed on the warrant, Adam Johnson Atkins, was not there, the Sheriff’s Office said. Atkins, 39, was wanted on multiple felony warrants, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said that Atkins was at a nearby convenience store, and officers attempted a traffic stop before Atkins ignored sirens and fled to the residence on Woodall Road where multiple officers waited.
Atkins drove through multiple yards while “nearly striking multiple officers,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. The chase then made its way to Alabama 24 and went through Morgan, Lawrence, Franklin and Winston counties, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford.
The office said officers from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur police, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Moulton police and Trinity police pursued Atkins.
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said his officers chased Atkins along Alabama 24 through Moulton.
“The fellow went south into Mount Hope, past the school and was caught around the Thompson Trailhead in Bankhead Forest when he ran out of gas,” McWhorter said.
Bankhead National Forest Ranger Andy Scott said the trailhead is in the northwest portion of Sipsey Wilderness in the national forest. He called it one of the most secluded trailheads and often used as a starting point for hikers going to Big Tree, one of the largest yellow poplars in the state.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene, McWhorter said. Sheriff Max Sanders could not be reached for comment. The chase lasted 45 minutes.
“There were no injuries or property damage,” Swafford said.
Officers at the scene of the search warrant continued to search the house on Woodall Road and found marijuana, firearms, prescription pills and methamphetamine, authorities said.
Officers arrested Atkins, whose address is listed as 3005 Monterey Drive S.W. in court documents, and charged him with trafficking meth, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Officers charged Roberts, of 1314 Woodall Road, and Gay, also of 1314 Woodall Road, with possession of methamphetamine.
Atkins and Roberts remained in the Morgan County Jail with no bail set, jail records show. Roberts had an active warrant with Priceville police, according to an arrest report from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Gay was released on bail as of Wednesday, according to jail records.
