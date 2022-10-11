The Decatur police officer who shot and wounded a man during a struggle at a pharmacy last week has been taken off administrative leave and placed on administrative duty, allowing him to continue working without being in the field, department spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said Tuesday. 

emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437.

