Arrests
• Bashir Elbashir, 39, 112 Barrister Place, Madison; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Byron Gene Gordon, 49, 20665 Mooresville Road, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tavoris Montez Goode, 43, 2201 Ninth St. S.W., Decatur; two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kreshaun O’Neal Cole, 20, 1019 19th Ave. S.E., Decatur; second-degree rape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Julius Marquise Elliott, 30, 2621 Brooklyn Gate S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Ronnie Boyd Elliott Jr., 33, 923 Elliott Loop, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
