Arrests
• Leanna Paige Drake, 28, 26778 Pattie Lane, Ardmore, Tennessee; chemical endangerment; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mary Katherine Spencer, 28, 119 Coffman Circle, Athens; possession of heroin; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Archie Brandon Hale, 35, 1428 Lawrence County 309, Hillsboro; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Morgan sheriff)
