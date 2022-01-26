Arrests
• Dylan Chase Peck, 26, Somerville; burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christina Necole Bolding, 35, Muscle Shoals; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• David Wayne Barton, 48, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Elizebeth Dawn Owens, 28; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Shaqaill Ezell Kidd; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Rylea Holt, Elkmont; first-degree theft, identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ronnie Green II, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
