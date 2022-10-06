Arrests
• Tamesha Neshay Taylor, 29, Decatur; distribution of controlled substance; no longer in custody. (Decatur police)
• Antoine Delawn Williams, 24, Decatur; distribution of controlled substance; no longer in custody. (Decatur police)
• Jennifer Anne Pounders, 47; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Bailey O’Bryanne Garrison, 24, Russellville; possession of controlled substance; no longer in custody. (Decatur police)
• Blake William Vaughn, 37, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,300. (Decatur police)
• Montana Faye Johnson, 23, Leighton; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $500. (Decatur police)
• Steven Allen Kirby, 60, Bay Minette; failure to obtain and possess identification as a sex offender; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Trinity police)
• Christopher Vincent Orr, 33, Decatur; first-degree theft, fraudulent use of credit/debit card; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $14,000. (Decatur police)
• Christina Anne Hogan, 39, Decatur; illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver/sell; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Adam Joshua Bogue, 41, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail listed at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Victor Dolan Hood, 67, Decatur; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Cerena Rose Wynn, 41, Vinemont; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Alison Aftab, 23, Huntsville; illegal possession of prescription drugs; no longer in custody. (Morgan sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.