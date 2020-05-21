A Decatur woman faces a chemical endangerment of a child charge after her child consumed a THC candy May 9, police spokeswoman Emily Long said.
The 5-year-old child was admitted to Decatur Morgan Hospital shortly after eating the THC candy, which caused a medical incident, according to police. Court records showed the child “began to have seizures” at Decatur Morgan Hospital and was transported to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where the child received additional treatment.
The child’s mother, Victoria Shay Glasco, 28, was arrested this week after police learned that she bought the THC candy that the child ate from a narcotics dealer, according to an affidavit in the case.
Glasco, of 1624 Vestavia Drive Southwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on bail Thursday, according to court records.
