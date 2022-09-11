Arrests
• Randy Joe Hill, 55, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jameson Parker Corr, 34, Arab; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• McKinley Titus Morrow, 45, Lacey’s Spring; sale/distribution of amphetamine, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brett Ashley Abercrombie, 39, Somerville; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tiffany Brooklyn Clement, 35, Florence; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Adam Joshua Bogue, 41, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Willis Khari Robinson, 22, Decatur; first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Dodd, 42, Sheffield; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Nicholas Aaron Lewis, 34, Moulton; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of controlled substance and first-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Maurice White Moore, 56, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Shanel Hargrove Walker, 29, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Natasha Scott, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Quinn, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kristy Finney, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.