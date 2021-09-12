Arrests
• Michael Charles Zehler, 45, Falkville; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Vernon Cottrell, 29, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Matthew Lewis Hand, 30, Trinity; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• David Leon Hill, 26, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Dustin Grant Ward, 34, Cullman; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Erik Gregory Pedersen, 40, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Brittany Marie Goss, 24, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Michael Leon Baker, 36, Decatur; three counts of drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mika Ellis, Athens; fraudulent use of debit/credit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Laura Hyde, Yulee, Florida; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alisha Quinn, Rogersville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Aronde’ Walker, Athens; second-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
