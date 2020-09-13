Arrests
• Earl Edward King Jr., 64, 18900 McWilliams St., Elkmont; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tamra Jean Pierce, 44, 1405 Fourth Ave., Cullman; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Thomas Ryan Wiski, 29, 13194 Clovis Circle, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Hartselle police)
• Dwight Darnell Harris, 51, 424 Fourth Ave. S.W., Decatur; first-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Leah Dobbins, 33, 227 Victory Lane, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.