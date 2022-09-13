ARRESTS
• Christian James Kennedy, 26, Decatur; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Rodrick Deshon Long, 52, Courtland; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• James Everett Collier, 53, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Steven Ray Burns, 64, Cullman; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Randy Joe Hill, 55, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Quintin Renard Davis, 32, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance, second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jorge Castillo Torres, 37, Decatur; possession of cocaine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Tymon Mosche Garner, 33, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jasmine Dian Wilhite, 23, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Maurice White Moore, 56, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Christopher Baker, Huntsville; distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jarvesio Gamble, Florence; possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Lewis, Tanner; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda McCurry, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• April Walker, Elkmont; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
