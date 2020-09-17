Arrests
• Jaclyn Ickes, 19, 6405 Old Madison Pike Apt. 19, Huntsville; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Huntsville police)
• William Dylan Grider, 19, 763 Neal Drive, Gurley; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Huntsville police)
• James Wayne Watkins, 30, 19504 Holt Road, Athens; second-degree domestic violence; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Frank Brady Oman, 46, 206 Willa Circle, Pulaski, TN; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ronald Eugene Carter, 49, 20393 Elkton Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Larry Donell Malone, 60, homeless, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Marty Leneal Pylant, 52, 27804 Azalea Trail, Athens; illegal possession of prescription drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Quintin Letez Elliott, 38, 1206 Newman Ave. S.W., Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Decatur police)
• Angel Jean Zirkelbach, 33, 570 S Main St. Apt. 826, Arab; first-degree theft of property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
