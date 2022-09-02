Arrests
• Blake Mitchell Williams, 30, Decatur; promoting prostitution; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Decatur police)
• Nikki Dale Wilbourn, 45, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Leslie Nicole Frazier, 37, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Phillip Basham, Toney; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Adam Chambers, Elkmont; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jacob Hood, Hartselle; third-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Ingram, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Kyle, Tanner; torture/willful abuse of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian McNeese, Athens; third-degree burglary, second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Morgan, Athens; domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Antonio Nelson, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kenneth Tisdale, Athens; two counts of possession of controlled substance, third-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Aronde’ Walker, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.