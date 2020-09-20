Arrests
• Jessica Skye West, 29, 603 Douglas Road, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Corissa Winton, 18, 1606 Eighth St. S.E., Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Tonya Lashae Helms, 31, 526 Cut Off Road, Somerville; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Corey Tyler Edwards, 29, 186 Gandys Cove Road, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cody Lance Riggs, 25, 1713 W. Elm St. Apt. 9, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Patrick Eugene Wooden, 53, 1039 Courtland Blvd., Akron, Ohio; two counts of sex offender registration violation; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Athens police)
• Bethany Paige Garcia, 38, 606 Frazier St. Apt. 1, Athens; first-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $8,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Larry Donell Malone, 60, homeless, Athens; first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jimmy Lee Free Jr., 44, 25159 Kings Drive, Athens; two counts of first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Paige Thornton Garcia, 38, 15998 Witty Mill Road Apt. B, Elkmont; three counts of second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Christopher Burnett, 48, 17023 Hall Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Diana Cecilia Chabi, 41, 17023 Hall Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bryant Keith Hutto, 31, 23036 Nick Davis Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.