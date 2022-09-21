Arrests
• Scott Anthony Whisman, 44, Decatur; second-degree theft, third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Regina Barr Roden, 63, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Yngwie Montana Ray, 22, Somerville; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Joey Aaron Flick Jr., 24, Falkville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Katlyn Nicole Burks, 24, Madison; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Myosha Kioda Melhado, 30, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Powers Vaughan Teague, 41, Hartselle; trafficking dangerous drugs; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Dewayne Peterson Jr., 24, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Shawn Dale Bales, 40, Moulton; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• William King Austin Dial, 30, Trinity; first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Andy Ray Keenum, 38, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Michael Stephen Lilly, 46, Hillsboro; third-degree escape, second-degree assault, possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $75,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Bobby Miller, Ardmore; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Devin Allen Falconbury, 35, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jeremy Devonta Cagins, 28, Columbia, Mississippi; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Rebecca Fralix, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Daniel Maldondo-Acre, Tanner; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Timothy Parsons, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Barnes, Athens; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jaylin Dawson, Madison; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Arthur Garrison, Lester; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Stephen Harbin, Toney; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse Johnson, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property, chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher York, Athens; two counts of chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dusty Irby, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rikki Perry, Elkmont; third-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Swanner, Elkmont; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
