Arrests
• Crystal Dawn Wilhite, 40, Decatur; using false identity to avoid arrest; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jason Lee Jackson, 44, Decatur; shooting into occupied building; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Somerville police)
• Ronald Weatherford, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.