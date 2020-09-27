Arrests
• Justin Lyle Humphrey, 27, 49 Emma May Drive, Fayetteville, Tennessee; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Christina Hickson, 39, 49 Emma May Drive, Fayetteville, Tennessee; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Mack Fabian Collier, 18, 3312 Fairmont Ave. S.W., Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Pete Amalio Hernandez, 32, 18498 Hightower Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chassity Paige Maddox, 29, 23149 Porter Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Danlee Saulsbury, 58, 25064 Ivy Chase, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
