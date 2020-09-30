Arrests
• Jeremy Jerell Hayes, 22, 1032 Routon Drive S.W., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Chelsea Jordan Redus, 33, 18515 Belmont Circle, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $9,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dammon Burton Harden, 32, 18515 Belmont Circle, Athens; drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ryan Ezra Nelson, 33, 3801 Lakeview Drive, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.