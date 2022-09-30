ARRESTS
• Amanda M. Milam, 45, Hartselle; first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Doyle Lee Barnett, 49, Decatur; first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Karen Watson Barnett, 48, Falkville; first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Serenity Rhae Thompson, 23, Hartselle; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Anthony Quentin Downs, 58, Rogersville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Bryan David McIntyre, 37; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Torey Brooks, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Homer Hovis, Toney; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tony Lamar, Athens; first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nicholas Love, Tanner; theft by fraudulent leasing; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Miller, Athens; possession of pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.