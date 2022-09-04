Arrests
• Leann Echols-Lansdell, 34, Hartselle; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Cristian Gye Lansdell, 31, Oneonta; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Clayton Eric Gilliam, 44, Lawrence County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Allie Mikayla Whitaker, 23, Pulaski, Tennessee; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Robin Collier, 45, Trinity; possession of controlled substance, sale or distribution of methamphetamine, sale or distribution of opium or derivative; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,900. (Morgan sheriff)
• Eric James Brewer, 28, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Daxton Gillespie, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremi Smith, Elkmont; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeri Thurman, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
