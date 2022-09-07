Arrests
• Micah Samuel Gath Cockrell, 44, Falkville; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (ADOC)
• Devonte Powell Thompson, 25, Peoria, Illinois; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Leann Echols-Landsdell, 34, Hartselle; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Decatur police)
• Teresa Lynn Atkins, 39, Trinity; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Allen Christopher Williamson, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Amanda Jane Leak, 36, Cullman; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Brandon Michael Jones, 42, Somerville; second-degree escape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Gary Wayne Willie, 35, Albertville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Nathan Len Adams, 39; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Kain Lalonde, Elkmont; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Taylor, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason Williams, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Derrick Cornious Shoulders, 42, Athens; possession of controlled substance; possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Tiffany Clark, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Marquell Malik Hall, 23, Huntsville; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jeremy Lewis, Tanner; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Antonio Nelson, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
