Arrests
• James Lee Moore, 56, Trinity; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Julius Donta Smith, 26, Birmingham; possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jennifer Louise Nauman, 41, Falkville; possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Falkville police)
• Bria Ebonique Johnson, 27, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Whitney McDaniel, Huntsville; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
