• Adam Joshua Bogue, 41, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Hope Pauline Church, 53, Trinity; failure to register as sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Ricky Kyle Lawson, 37, Berry; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• William Spencer Sanford, 27, Addison; aggravated child abuse; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Daryl Files, 45, Moulton; possession of credit/debit card; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Nathan Len Adams, 39, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Phillip Basham, Toney; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Belue, Rogersville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian Bright, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Hann, Cullman; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Antonio Nelson, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
