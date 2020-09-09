Arrests
• Carson Carlisle Chapman, 26, 2110 Autumnwood Drive S.W., Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Craig Mcleod, 41, 12348 Finger Lake Way, Elkmont; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Malinda Christine Marks, 44, 16789 Poplar Creek Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Ed Tatum III, 39, 23283 Hays Mill Road, Apt. 27, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Roy Mitchell, 33, 1693 Nick Davis Road, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Jeff Lynn Cornelius, 46, 6216 Rime Village Drive N.W., Huntsville; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Hunter Eugene Rose, 21, 16957 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens; second-degree domestic violence; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Zaccheus Crishon Rich, 21, 1300 S. Hine St., Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (State trooper)
• Kala Lynn Collins, 23, 17165 Shadow Wood Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Allen Barran, 32, 10708 Paradise Shores Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
