Arrests
• Randy Adam Hill, 43, Lacey’s Spring; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Somerville police)
• Jeremy Sean Stephenson, 36, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Priceville police)
• Dan Harris Bankston, 37, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Timothy Jason Whitlow, 43, Decatur; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,300. (Decatur police)
• Brittney Jo Perry, 31, Trinity; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,100. (Decatur police)
• Tymon Mosche Garner, 33, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance, second-degree receiving stolen property. (Decatur police)
• Ricky Kyle Lawson, 37, Berry; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Andrea Nicole Sutton, 27, Hartselle; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Jason Michael Grant, 24, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Deona Evelyn Grant, 48, Decatur; distribution of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,600. (Decatur police)
• Timothy Lynn Cannon, 58, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Joel Adam Terry, 38, Moulton; first-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Town Creek police)
• Jessica Dodd, 42, Sheffield; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Yngwie Montana Ray, 22, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Tracy Lynn Simon, 44, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• April Boyett, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Gibson, Killen; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
