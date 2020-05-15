A Morgan County man faces drug and weapon possession charges after authorities responded to a domestic violence call involving shots fired Thursday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies arrived at the 200 block of Bell Springs Road in the Falkville area and developed Joseph Lynn Harris, 32, of 223 Bell Springs Road, Morgan County, as a suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies convinced Harris to exit his home and located a substance they believed to be methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Authorities from the Morgan County sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit then executed a search warrant for the residence and recovered three pistols, methamphetamine, several morphine pills and drug paraphernalia, the office said.
Harris was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and certain person forbidden to possess a pistol, the Sheriff’s Office said. He remained in the Morgan County Jail Friday with bail set at $8,800, according to jail records.
