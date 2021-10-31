Cooler temperatures and an occasional drizzle didn't deter cyclists and volunteers from participating in the fifth annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Ride on Saturday, with many of them saying they wanted to support a worthwhile organization.
All 33 riders that signed up for the rides of 30, 64 or 84 miles showed up, according to Capt. Thomas Marion of the Salvation Army in Decatur.
Teresa and Tommy Joiner drove down from Loretto, Tennessee, for the ride. They signed up for the 30-mile ride but joked that they might not make it that far with temperatures in the mid-50s for the entire ride.
The Joiners said they enjoy cycling, but they had another reason for riding Saturday. “Anyway we can help anybody out, most of the rides we do are for charity or a benefit for something,” Tommy Joiner said. “We’d rather do it for somebody than to do it for a company.”
All the money raised in the Red Kettle Ride goes to the Salvation Army. “The money we raise will help with our angel tree … as well as go toward our transitional housing that we’re opening,” Marion said.
Called Pathway of Hope, the housing will provide a stable residence for families without a permanent home, help them find jobs and teach them how to budget, among other things, Marion said.
Ramona and Keith Burt, from Cullman, remained undecided before the rides' 8 a.m. start if they would travel 30 or 64 miles on the looping course. They planned to make their decision based on the weather during the ride.
This was the first year for the Burts to participate in this ride, but Ramona said they hoped to do it again. “We like riding for charities that we want to support,” she said.
Marion estimated that with corporate sponsorships the event would raise as much money this year as last year when it brought in $20,000.
“I like riding and I want to support a good cause,” said Andrew Littleton. He said the ride that travels into rural areas of southeast Morgan County is beautiful as well. “If the weather had been bad, I would’ve made a donation anyway.”
Littleton also participated last year and planned to complete 64 miles this year. Littleton said a year ago he was not dressed for the rain or the cold but came better prepared this year, Next year, when he is not pressed for time, Littleton said he will attempt the 84-mile ride.
Alyssa Mancuso, who was volunteering for the second year, helped with registration. “And then we will be at one of the spots (on the course) to help give out protein bars, Gatorades and bananas.”
“I think they’re an amazing organization that helps the community, so it’s definitely worth the time,” said Mancuso.
Riding in the 84-mile ride, Tom Gallo from Triana said he recently returned from cycling at the Grand Canyon. Gallo did not have to travel as far as the Grand Canyon for this ride. “Close to home and it’s also a good cause.”
Anne Hurt is on the Salvation Army’s board and this was her third year volunteering. “Normally I just help in the beginning, and then I come back and help when the riders come back in. Help with the lunches, clean up.”
“I like the fact that they (The Salvation Army) help those that can’t help themselves. It’s just a great organization to help people in the community that really need the help,” Hurt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.