Decatur City Schools will hold a workshop, “Effective Parent-Teacher Communication,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Austin Junior High School.
The workshop will focus on common problems in parent-teacher communication. Six tips will be offered on how to communicate effectively.
Refreshments will be available, along with door prizes for attendees.
