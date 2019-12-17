ARRESTS
• Micah Jamil Lemons, 30, 135 Fairview Farm Way, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Decarlos Raymone Swoopes, 39, 1238 Second St., Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,100. (Morgan sheriff)
• Melissa Dawn Franklin, 37, no address available; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Priceville police)
• James Lawrence Sieglock, 56, 2414 Remington Circle S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ricky Kyle Lawson, 35, no address available; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Carlos Rolando McCray, 41, 106 Clubhouse Lane, Madison; domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation-assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Keith McClung, 33, 15152 Cannon Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
