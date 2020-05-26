Harold Belletete, who served in the military for 20 years and fought in the Vietnam War, said Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at Roselawn Cemetery wasn’t about living veterans like him.
“This service is for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Belletete said. “As it (is said) ‘... all gave some, some of them gave all.’ ”
The ceremony at Roselawn was a shorter and smaller event than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a turnout of about 50 guests, most of whom were wearing red, white and blue, and holding miniature American flags. The abbreviated ceremony lasted just over half an hour.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said although the United States has experienced unprecedented times and endured hardships in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, this adversity pales in comparison to what soldiers have lived through.
“We haven’t encountered anything like the American soldier has, and we’re here to recognize (that) today,” Bowling said.
“Seldom, if ever, when flipping through the channels, will I pass "Saving Private Ryan" or a movie like "We Were Soldiers," especially over the holiday,” he said. “I’ll tread lightly here because the fear I sense when watching some of these films is nothing like many of you have actually experienced while fighting in an actual war theater.”
The mayor retold a childhood memory of walking through Decatur and witnessing the wife of a fallen Vietnam War soldier learn of her husband's death. Bowling said he vividly remembers the grief she expressed in that moment.
“We say thank you for your service to our country,” Bowling said.
Sherry Bowling, the mayor's wife, said she comes to the ceremony every year.
“I enjoy coming to pay tribute to and thank the families of the people who have given their lives in service to our country,” Sherry Bowling said.
She said if not for the current pandemic, “there would probably be a huge crowd out here this year.”
Rhonda Marcum, who sings at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Decatur every weekend and sang the national anthem at the ceremony, said she’s honored to be a part of the ceremony.
“Our freedoms are not free,” Marcum said. “We owe these people so much, and it just really means a lot to me to be able to come.”
Regarding how COVID-19 has impacted the ceremony, Marcum said, “I think that it has caused the turnout to be not as big because of the fear. It makes everybody realize, we’re not 10 feet tall and bulletproof.”
At the end of the ceremony, 10-year-old Girl Scout Emma Gayle Landrum spoke about her efforts to fundraise so that veterans whose graves were previously unmarked could be engraved.
Most recently, she raised enough money to mark the graves of veterans Paul Stroud, Charles Spence and Olen Baker. Stroud served in the Navy during World War II, Spence served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and Baker was a member of the U.S. Army during World War II. The veterans’ graves were unmarked for years.
“That changes today,” Landrum said.
Landrum’s goal is to mark the graves of all 11 Decatur veterans whose graves lack markers before she graduates high school.
“These men served our country with honor and sacrifice to ensure our freedom,” Landrum said.
