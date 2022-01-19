The Decatur City Council will hold a called meeting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to consider the purchase of an air conditioning system for the Fire Department training center.
The meeting will be in the Council Chambers on the first floor of Decatur City Hall, 402 Lee St. N.E.
