A Decatur woman was charged with stabbing a family member, according to police.
Decatur police said officers responded to a stabbing on Tuesday at the 300 block of Memorial Drive Northwest and found a victim with non-life threatening injuries.
During the investigation, officers learned that Karen Dillard Hunt, 58, of Decatur, got into a physical altercation with a family member and cut the victim with a knife, police said. Hunt was charged with second-degree domestic violence-assault and remained in Morgan County Jail this afternoon, with bail set at $5,000.
