Police Chief Nate Allen is retiring after 36 years in law enforcement and six years leading the Decatur Police Department.
The Decatur Daily obtained a copy of an email that Allen sent this morning to police officers, City Council members and city department directors.
“What an honor it’s been to serve the citizens of Decatur and this police department. After 36 years of service, I decided to retire and spend more time with my family and rest. I am so thankful for the support from the citizens, command staff, troops and all of the employees under my command,” says the email Allen sent at 8:11 a.m. today.
In a separate statement today, released by the city, Allen said, "Effective today, I will transition my command to Interim Chief Todd Pinion. I will assist in any way you would like during the interim period while you search for a new chief."
Read more in Wednesday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.