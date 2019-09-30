A Decatur Utilities crew is making repairs to a water main on West Moulton Street this afternoon, the utility says.
The outside westbound lane will be closed between 12th Avenue Southwest and Memorial Drive. Traffic flow will be reduced to the westbound inside lane only until about 5 p.m.
Drivers are asked to slow down as they approach this work zone.
