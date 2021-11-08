Weather permitting, a Decatur Utilities crew will be replacing a water service at 216 Cain St. N.E. on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
This will require the utility to close Cain Street between Oak and Line streets. Traffic will be detoured to Davis and Cherry streets.
